WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday night touted her proposal for a limited school voucher program and announced support for two controversial measures gambling legislation and absentee ballot restrictions.

Ivey's State of the State address included her support for gambling legislation.

On Wednesday, the Alabama House Gaming Study group hosted a news conference at the Alabama State House with several speakers including Republican Rep. Chris Blackshear, who sponsored the gambling legislation.

The Alabama Constitution currently bans lotteries and casinos.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
