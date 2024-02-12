Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday night touted her proposal for a limited school voucher program and announced support for two controversial measures gambling legislation and absentee ballot restrictions.

Ivey's State of the State address included her support for gambling legislation.

On Wednesday, the Alabama House Gaming Study group hosted a news conference at the Alabama State House with several speakers including Republican Rep. Chris Blackshear, who sponsored the gambling legislation.

The Alabama Constitution currently bans lotteries and casinos.