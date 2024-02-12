© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

Opelika police search for runaway teen

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:05 PM EST

Opelika Police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway girl.

Roxana Isabel Gomez was last seen on December 22, 2023 in the 3600 block of Randall Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Roxana is described as a Hispanic female who stands around 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Roxana took all of her belongings when she left her residence in December.

Family members say they are unable to contact Roxana, and added that she is blocking their phone calls. Roxana’s family believes she may have left with an unknown male.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this runaway, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
