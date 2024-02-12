Opelika police search for runaway teen

Opelika Police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway girl.

Roxana Isabel Gomez was last seen on December 22, 2023 in the 3600 block of Randall Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Roxana is described as a Hispanic female who stands around 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Roxana took all of her belongings when she left her residence in December.

Family members say they are unable to contact Roxana, and added that she is blocking their phone calls. Roxana’s family believes she may have left with an unknown male.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this runaway, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.