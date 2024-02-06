MGM Airport Charging Station

Montgomery Regional Airport is making history by becoming the first airport in Alabama with an electric aviation charging station.

The airport has partnered with BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company based in Vermont to install the first-ever electric aircraft charging station.

MGM Executive Director Wade A. Davis says it’s the future of sustainable aviation.

Sam Hobbs BETA Team member and designer of the charging installation says pilots will have no problem charging up before their next flight. The charging station is compatible with electric air and ground vehicles.