Opelika Police are searching for missing teen

Opelika Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Lorena Ess-sah-vel Chavez-Lopez was last seen leaving her residence on January 30th in the area of Arnold Avenue.

She was possibly headed on foot toward Dale Avenue. Chavez-Lopez did not show up to school the following day and has not been heard from or seen since.

Chavez-Lopez stands about 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and has a beauty mark on her right cheek near her mouth.

She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Investigators ask anyone who may see Chavez-Lopez to immediately notify law enforcement.

CrimeStoppers reminds residents when they call CrimeStoppers they will always remain anonymous.

If you have any information --immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).