Opelika Police are searching for missing teen

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST

Opelika Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Lorena Ess-sah-vel Chavez-Lopez was last seen leaving her residence on January 30th in the area of Arnold Avenue.

She was possibly headed on foot toward Dale Avenue. Chavez-Lopez did not show up to school the following day and has not been heard from or seen since.

Chavez-Lopez stands about 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and has a beauty mark on her right cheek near her mouth.

She was last seen wearing a green dress.

Investigators ask anyone who may see Chavez-Lopez to immediately notify law enforcement.

CrimeStoppers reminds residents when they call CrimeStoppers they will always remain anonymous.

If you have any information --immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
