EAT South to host Seedy Sunday

If you are interested in trying your hand at gardening, Seedy Sunday will be taking place this weekend in Montgomery.

The public is invited to the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library at 245 high Street to pick up seed and meet and greet with Montgomery good food and garden community.

There is no charge to attend this event.

It’s being hosted by EAT South; seed donors include Johnny's Selected Seeds, True Leaf Market Seed Company, and High Mowing Organic Seeds

Seedy Sunday will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.