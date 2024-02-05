© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

EAT South to host Seedy Sunday

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST

If you are interested in trying your hand at gardening, Seedy Sunday will be taking place this weekend in Montgomery.

The public is invited to the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library at 245 high Street to pick up seed and meet and greet with Montgomery good food and garden community.

There is no charge to attend this event.

It’s being hosted by EAT South; seed donors include Johnny's Selected Seeds, True Leaf Market Seed Company, and High Mowing Organic Seeds

Seedy Sunday will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
