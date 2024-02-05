ASU Time Capsule Opening Ceremony

The year was 1974 when Alabama State University teachers, students, faculty and staff put programs, leaflets and other memorabilia inside a time capsule to be opened 50 years later.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross along with alumni from 1974 opened the time capsule Thursday morning surrounded by students, faculty, staff, community leaders and elected officials.

1974 alum Jacqueline Williams who is also a retired ASU Vice President for Student Affairs says she was on the time capsule committee and remembers putting items inside the box.

