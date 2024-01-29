The death of George Sallie

The city of Selma is mourning the loss of one of its civil rights giants, George Sallie.

Sallie was a foot soldier who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday. He also walked with former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden during the annual reenactment. Sallie also shared with tourists details about the Selma Voting Rights movement not found in books.

Sallie was 94.

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. “Mr. Sallie will be long remembered for his contribution to the Voting Rights Movement.”

Reports say the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Selma’s Free Will Christian Church.