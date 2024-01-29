© 2024 WVAS
The death of George Sallie

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:04 PM EST

The city of Selma is mourning the loss of one of its civil rights giants, George Sallie.

Sallie was a foot soldier who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday. He also walked with former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden during the annual reenactment. Sallie also shared with tourists details about the Selma Voting Rights movement not found in books.

Sallie was 94.

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. “Mr. Sallie will be long remembered for his contribution to the Voting Rights Movement.”

Reports say the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Selma’s Free Will Christian Church.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
