Happy New Year!

Seniors can now apply for free fresh produce

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:14 PM EST

The application process is now open for the 2024 Fresh produce benefits cards for seniors.

WSFA TV is reporting the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries made the announcement Thursday.

Eligible seniors can use the 50-dollar card to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from approved farmers and markets in the state.

You can find out more about the program at (334) 240-7247 or 1-877-774-9519.

Once issued the card can be used from May 1 through November 27, 2024.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
