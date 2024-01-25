Special Election for Alabama House District 27

Governor Kay Ivey has set special election dates for Alabama House District 27.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, April 2, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 30, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

This seat was previously held by Wes Kitchens, who won the Alabama Senate District 9 seat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 27 includes Arab, Guntersville, Union Grove and Grant.