Happy New Year!

Special Election for Alabama House District 27

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST

Governor Kay Ivey has set special election dates for Alabama House District 27.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, April 2, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 30, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

This seat was previously held by Wes Kitchens, who won the Alabama Senate District 9 seat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 27 includes Arab, Guntersville, Union Grove and Grant.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
