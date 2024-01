More than a million Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled in the US due to a loose trim piece.

The recall impacts Explorers from models 2011 through 2019 years.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration clips holding the trim covering the roof can come loose and fly off and could cause a crash.

Ford said in a statement Wednesday it expects about 5% of the recalled Explorers to be impacted but urges motorists to contact dealers for an inspection.