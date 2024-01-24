A number of activities are taking place during National School Choice Week. The week goes through January 27, 2024. The campaign provides information and resources to parents and guardians about the options for their children in K-12 education.

In Montgomery dozens participated at a rally on the Alabama State Capitol steps. Bryan Stevenson moved his family to Montgomery in 2019 and credits finding Montgomery Christian School using School Choice options.

Three other families also spoke about their experiences with School Choice. Governor Kay Ivey made a guest appearance to show her support for education freedom.

You can find out more information on the National School Choice website https://schoolchoiceweek.com/