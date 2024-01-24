© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

National School Choice Week

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2024

A number of activities are taking place during National School Choice Week. The week goes through January 27, 2024. The campaign provides information and resources to parents and guardians about the options for their children in K-12 education.

In Montgomery dozens participated at a rally on the Alabama State Capitol steps. Bryan Stevenson moved his family to Montgomery in 2019 and credits finding Montgomery Christian School using School Choice options.

Three other families also spoke about their experiences with School Choice. Governor Kay Ivey made a guest appearance to show her support for education freedom.

You can find out more information on the National School Choice website https://schoolchoiceweek.com/
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
