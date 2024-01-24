Dexter King dies at 62

Dexter Scott King, the younger son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died Monday after battling prostate cancer.

According to the King Center in Atlanta, which Dexter King served as chairman, said the 62-year-old son of the civil rights icon died at his home in Malibu, California.

His wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father served as a pastor when the Montgomery bus boycott launched him to national prominence in the wake of the 1955 arrest of Rosa Parks.

Rev. Bernice A. King said in a statement, “Words cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling,” his older brother, Martin Luther King III, said, “The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”