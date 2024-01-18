Local organization to host event

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST

This Sunday in Montgomery, the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama will be hosting a presentation called Corresponding Angles; it’s about the vastly different lives of two men during the Holocaust.

Executive Director Philip Ensler says all are welcome to attend.

Ensler says guest speakers, Dr. Reuben Sloan and Gail Cohn will share stories about their fathers and the atrocities they witnessed during the Holocaust.

The presentation will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival Octagon Theatre.

The number for ticket information is (334) 271-5353.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
