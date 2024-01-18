Local organization to host event

This Sunday in Montgomery, the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama will be hosting a presentation called Corresponding Angles; it’s about the vastly different lives of two men during the Holocaust.

Executive Director Philip Ensler says all are welcome to attend.

Ensler says guest speakers, Dr. Reuben Sloan and Gail Cohn will share stories about their fathers and the atrocities they witnessed during the Holocaust.

The presentation will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival Octagon Theatre.

The number for ticket information is (334) 271-5353.