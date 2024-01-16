Prison officials resign

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports two Elmore Correctional officers are out on bail Thursday after being arrested for allegedly using their official position for personal gain.

Officers Eli Charlie DeRamus and Bunion Thomas resigned following their arrests.

The incident stems from a search of an inmate Tuesday where a cell phone was found by investigators.

Authorities report communication between the inmate and “multiple ADOC officers,” were discovered according to court filings.

Documents show the officers had been selling food to the inmate and receiving payments through CashApp.

The duo ultimately “admitted, post Miranda, to receiving payments to smuggle contraband into the prison” for the inmate.