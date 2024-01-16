© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Prison officials resign

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports two Elmore Correctional officers are out on bail Thursday after being arrested for allegedly using their official position for personal gain.

Officers Eli Charlie DeRamus and Bunion Thomas resigned following their arrests.

The incident stems from a search of an inmate Tuesday where a cell phone was found by investigators.

Authorities report communication between the inmate and “multiple ADOC officers,” were discovered according to court filings.

Documents show the officers had been selling food to the inmate and receiving payments through CashApp.

The duo ultimately “admitted, post Miranda, to receiving payments to smuggle contraband into the prison” for the inmate.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
