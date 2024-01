A Montgomery Public Schools band director will be featured on a popular daytime talk show.

A local news outlet is reporting Floyd Middle Magnet School band director Coleman Woodson will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

MPS Spokesperson Jade Jones says the show’s producer invited Woodson after learning about his work during the Civil Rights movement.

The Kelly Clarkson show will air at 3 p.m. on January 15, 2024 in honor of MLK Day.