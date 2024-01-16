Hall of Famer Dies

A local news agency is reporting Hall of Fame basketball coach Yvonne Michelle Simmons has died.

Simmons, who graduated from Alabama State University in the 1970s, spent her career in the Montgomery County Public School system working at Loveless Junior High and Floyd Junior High, before making Carver –Montgomery High School her home for 29 years.

During that time, Simmons led the Wolverines to a 558-237 record, one state title, three state runner ups and 12 state tournament appearances.

Carver principal Gary Hall said at her induction into the 2021 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame her impact on the student-athletes would be long-lasting.