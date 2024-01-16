© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

ASU Celebrates Dr. King

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST

Alabama State University’s National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture honored civil rights legend, the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Thursday, January 11, 2024 on what would have been his 95th birthday.

The center in partnership with the National Park Service’s Montgomery Interpretive Center hosted a presentation, titled Martin Luther King, Jr. - The Man and His Time - The Making of a Civil Rights Leader.

The event took place on the campus of Alabama State University, “Where History is Made.”

Black Montgomery citizens recounted King and his impact as a pastor, a local leader and national figure.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan