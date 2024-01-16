ASU Celebrates Dr. King

Alabama State University’s National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture honored civil rights legend, the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Thursday, January 11, 2024 on what would have been his 95th birthday.

The center in partnership with the National Park Service’s Montgomery Interpretive Center hosted a presentation, titled Martin Luther King, Jr. - The Man and His Time - The Making of a Civil Rights Leader.

The event took place on the campus of Alabama State University, “Where History is Made.”

Black Montgomery citizens recounted King and his impact as a pastor, a local leader and national figure.