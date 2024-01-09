Interview with Dr. Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

President Biden is calling on Congress to help provide the resources needed to continue to dismantle trafficking of illicit drugs fentanyl.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy at the White House says 90 percent of fentanyl arrives in the United States through legal and commercial points of entry.

Dr. Gupta says the impact of these illegal drugs in the country has prompted President Biden to ask Congress to act immediately.