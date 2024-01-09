© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Interview with Dr. Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST

President Biden is calling on Congress to help provide the resources needed to continue to dismantle trafficking of illicit drugs fentanyl.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy at the White House says 90 percent of fentanyl arrives in the United States through legal and commercial points of entry.

Dr. Gupta says the impact of these illegal drugs in the country has prompted President Biden to ask Congress to act immediately.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
