Missing elderly woman in Birmingham

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 7, 2024 at 6:58 PM EST

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 65-year-old Laurie McQueen Kimble.

Kimble is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. Kimble was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie, and tennis shoes.

She was last seen on December 10, 2023 around 1:00 PM in the area of Big Mountain Drive in Birmingham, AL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Laurie McQueen Kimble, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
