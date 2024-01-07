Missing elderly woman in Birmingham

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 65-year-old Laurie McQueen Kimble.

Kimble is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. Kimble was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie, and tennis shoes.

She was last seen on December 10, 2023 around 1:00 PM in the area of Big Mountain Drive in Birmingham, AL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Laurie McQueen Kimble, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.