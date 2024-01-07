© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Georgia Deputy killed in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 7, 2024 at 7:20 PM EST

A Georgia sheriff's deputy was fatally injured Thursday morning when he was stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase that crossed into Alabama.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed after a pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle. The sheriff's office wrote in a social media post that, “during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.”

WRBL-TV reported the crash occurred on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, which is on the Georgia-Alabama border.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. A spokesman said they are working to gather additional information to release.

Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by his wife and three daughters.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
