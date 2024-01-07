© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

ASU student NBA icon Jason Caffey to be honored

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 7, 2024 at 7:16 PM EST

Alabama State University’s newest student N-B-A icon Jason Caffey will be honored by his former team, the Chicago Bulls at its Jan. 12, 2024 home game with the Golden State Warriors.

Caffey and his fellow 1995-1996 Bulls teammates like Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman will be awarded the Bulls first-ever NBA Ring of Honor.

The Mobile native says it’s a privilege to be honored with his teammates.

Caffey says he feels right at home at ASU. Caffey is planning to graduate in December, 2024 with a Physical Education Degree.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
