ASU student NBA icon Jason Caffey to be honored

Alabama State University’s newest student N-B-A icon Jason Caffey will be honored by his former team, the Chicago Bulls at its Jan. 12, 2024 home game with the Golden State Warriors.

Caffey and his fellow 1995-1996 Bulls teammates like Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman will be awarded the Bulls first-ever NBA Ring of Honor.

The Mobile native says it’s a privilege to be honored with his teammates.

Caffey says he feels right at home at ASU. Caffey is planning to graduate in December, 2024 with a Physical Education Degree.