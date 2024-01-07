Alabama officer charged with murder

A former Alabama police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in front of his own home.

39-year-old Steve Perkins was shot and killed by a police officer on Sept. 29, 2023 when officers accompanied a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck.

A grand jury indicted 23-year-old Mac Bailey Marquette, a police officer who responded to the scene, on a murder charge accusing him of intentionally killing Perkins by shooting him with a pistol.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced the indictment during a news conference Friday.

Anderson said there were four officers at the scene the night Perkins was killed and only one fired his weapon. He said the grand jury cleared the other three officers of wrongdoing, and he agreed with that decision.

The city previously announced that three of the four officers were fired for violating department policy and a fourth was suspended.

Perkins is Black. The officer charged in his shooting is white.

Perkins’ family will be allowed to view the body camera footage from the night of the shooting, Anderson said.

Marquette was released on $30,000 bond, according to court records.