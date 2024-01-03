Inmate to be executed with nitrogen gas

The execution date for a death row inmate in Alabama has been set.

Gov. Kay Ivey has set from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25th thru 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26th as the execution schedule for Kenneth Eugene Smith.

Smith was sentenced to death for the 1988 capital murder of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett.

Smith is scheduled to become the first death row inmate to be executed by nitrogen gas in Alabama.

The execution will take place at Atmore’s William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

