WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST

The family of an Alabama man who died after police used a stun gun on him filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the city of Mobile.

The family of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas alleges Mobile police used excessive force that led to his death.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Mobile, names the city and two unnamed officers as defendants. It seeks $36 million in damages.

Attorney Harry Daniels said during a Monday news conference announcing the lawsuit saying, “he was assaulted multiple times, struck multiple times and tasered multiple times.”

The district attorney announced last month that a grand jury cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing and said Dallas died of underlying medical conditions that were exacerbated by drug use and the struggle with officers.

The lawsuit also contends officers had no reason to try to detain Dallas and that he was under no suspicion of criminal wrongdoing at the time of the confrontation.
