WIC Program Funding

The White House hosted a press event where it's calling on Congress to fully fund the WIC program in the coming new year.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC provides nutrition assistance for nearly 6.7 million pregnant women, new moms, babies, and young children nationwide.

Georgia Mitchell, Interim President and CEO of the National WIC Association says for the last 50 years WIC has had funding it needs to operate.

Mitchell says there is no health or economic justification for such proposed deep cuts adding without the funding millions of Americans are at risk.