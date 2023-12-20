© 2023 WVAS
Happy Holidays!

WIC Program Funding

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST

The White House hosted a press event where it's calling on Congress to fully fund the WIC program in the coming new year.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC provides nutrition assistance for nearly 6.7 million pregnant women, new moms, babies, and young children nationwide.

Georgia Mitchell, Interim President and CEO of the National WIC Association says for the last 50 years WIC has had funding it needs to operate.

Mitchell says there is no health or economic justification for such proposed deep cuts adding without the funding millions of Americans are at risk.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
