Water Wars truce

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Governor Brian P. Kemp of Georgia announced today they have reached an agreement with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to end the legal fight over water rights.

The agreement ends the “water wars” that stretch back to the 1990s; it includes both states’ citizens who live and work in the Mid- and Lower Chattahoochee River Basin, ensuring both will have sufficient minimum water flow during times of drought.

According to documents, this first-of-its-kind proposal will operate its dams and reservoirs to achieve minimum water-flow at Columbus, Georgia, and Columbia, Alabama on the Chattahoochee River along the States’ border.