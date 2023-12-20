© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Holidays!

Water Wars truce

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Governor Brian P. Kemp of Georgia announced today they have reached an agreement with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to end the legal fight over water rights.

The agreement ends the “water wars” that stretch back to the 1990s; it includes both states’ citizens who live and work in the Mid- and Lower Chattahoochee River Basin, ensuring both will have sufficient minimum water flow during times of drought.

According to documents, this first-of-its-kind proposal will operate its dams and reservoirs to achieve minimum water-flow at Columbus, Georgia, and Columbia, Alabama on the Chattahoochee River along the States’ border.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan