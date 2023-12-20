Police searching for robbery suspect

Montgomery Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023 police released photos of a suspect involved in a robbery investigation.

The incident took place in the 4900 block of Mobile Highway at a local business where authorities say the suspect stole property.

Reports describe the suspect as a black female, seen wearing a face covering, pink shirt and black pants.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.