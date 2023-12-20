© 2023 WVAS
Happy Holidays!

Police searching for robbery suspect

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST

Montgomery Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023 police released photos of a suspect involved in a robbery investigation.

The incident took place in the 4900 block of Mobile Highway at a local business where authorities say the suspect stole property.

Reports describe the suspect as a black female, seen wearing a face covering, pink shirt and black pants.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
