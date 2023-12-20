© 2023 WVAS
Inmate violence in Elmore County

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST

An Alabama inmate has died following an assault believed to have been committed by another prisoner confirmed Wednesday by the state corrections department.

38-year-old Derrek Martin died early Tuesday according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

In a statement, Martin and another inmate, Antonio Thomas, were arguing before the assault took place at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

Staffers found Martin conscious on a floor before he was transported to the Staton Health Care Unit. He died a short time later.

Martin had been serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Lawrence County.

50-year-old Thomas is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County.

Authorities said charges are pending against him in connection with Martin's death.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
