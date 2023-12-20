Inmate violence in Elmore County

An Alabama inmate has died following an assault believed to have been committed by another prisoner confirmed Wednesday by the state corrections department.

38-year-old Derrek Martin died early Tuesday according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

In a statement, Martin and another inmate, Antonio Thomas, were arguing before the assault took place at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

Staffers found Martin conscious on a floor before he was transported to the Staton Health Care Unit. He died a short time later.

Martin had been serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Lawrence County.

50-year-old Thomas is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County.

Authorities said charges are pending against him in connection with Martin's death.