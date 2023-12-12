Sex Trafficking arrest in Montgomery

Several law enforcement agencies in Montgomery hosted a joint news conference today to address the recent arrests of 15 individuals connected to a sex trafficking sting operation.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson says the undercover operation took place from December 7, 2023 through December 8, 2023.

Richerson urges parents and guardians to be aware of their child’s online activity.

Richerson says the operation was successful due to the partnerships between the US Marshals Service, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.