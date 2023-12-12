© 2023 WVAS
Sex Trafficking arrest in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST

Several law enforcement agencies in Montgomery hosted a joint news conference today to address the recent arrests of 15 individuals connected to a sex trafficking sting operation.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson says the undercover operation took place from December 7, 2023 through December 8, 2023.

Richerson urges parents and guardians to be aware of their child’s online activity.

Richerson says the operation was successful due to the partnerships between the US Marshals Service, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
