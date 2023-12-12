© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery officer involved in shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST

Following the joint news conference Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert hosted a brief meeting to add more details about the officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the capital city.

Chief Albert says the shooting took place around 12:20 in the morning on South Panama and Poplar street but spilled over to Ann Street where Montgomery Police Officer 25-year-old Jonathan Cooper was struck; Chief Albert says the officer’s condition is improving.

Albert says the suspect in this shooting is 23-year-old Devante Fuller from Montgomery, he was also injured and treated at a local hospital. Fuller is in the Montgomery County Jail charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
