Montgomery officer involved in shooting

Following the joint news conference Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert hosted a brief meeting to add more details about the officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the capital city.

Chief Albert says the shooting took place around 12:20 in the morning on South Panama and Poplar street but spilled over to Ann Street where Montgomery Police Officer 25-year-old Jonathan Cooper was struck; Chief Albert says the officer’s condition is improving.

Albert says the suspect in this shooting is 23-year-old Devante Fuller from Montgomery, he was also injured and treated at a local hospital. Fuller is in the Montgomery County Jail charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond.