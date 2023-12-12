Millbrook man sentenced to 32 years

A Millbrook man will spend 32 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges according to law enforcement.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced 45-year-old Kawasi Wilson will serve 32 years in prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release.

During Wilson’s August 2023 trial, evidence showed agents found over 1,000 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms and over $20,000 in cash.

Wilson had previously been convicted of federal drug trafficking and was prohibited from possessing a firearm

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative bridging law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.