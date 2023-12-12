© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Holidays!

Millbrook man sentenced to 32 years

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST

A Millbrook man will spend 32 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges according to law enforcement.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced 45-year-old Kawasi Wilson will serve 32 years in prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release.

During Wilson’s August 2023 trial, evidence showed agents found over 1,000 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms and over $20,000 in cash.

Wilson had previously been convicted of federal drug trafficking and was prohibited from possessing a firearm
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative bridging law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan