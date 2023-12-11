Court rules in Riverfront case

A local news agency is reporting three suspects involved in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” appeared in court Friday morning.

Documents show Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd pleaded to a lower charge of harassment.

Shipman and Todd must work 100 community service hours, attend an anger management course and pay for court costs.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court Friday, his third-degree assault charge was dismissed.

On Monday, December 11, 2023 Reggie Ray will be in court, he is accused of hitting an individual with a folding chair.