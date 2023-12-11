Comedian Tommy Davidson speaks at COSA 50th Anniversary Luncheon

The Council on Substance Abuse in Montgomery celebrated its 50th Anniversary with comedian and actor Tommy Davidson as the guest speaker at its luncheon Thursday.

Davidson shared his life experiences and his recovery from drug addiction.

COSA is a non-profit organization that receives county, state and federal grants to implement programs and services.

Those programs help individuals across the state of Alabama with alcohol and substance misuse, HIV/AIDs and mental health.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol abuse the agency’s number is (334) 262-1629.