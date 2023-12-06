© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Holidays!

Flatwood Community Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST

Shovels of dirt were overturned last Thursday morning during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Flatwood Community Center in North Montgomery.

Thursday marked the one-year-anniversary the community was decimated a year ago by an EF-2 tornado that killed two residents.

Members of the Montgomery County Commission, residents and Jannah Bailey with the River Region United Way spoke at the press conference.

Bailey says the storm taught valuable lessons about housing and housing insecurity.

Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church is in Flatwood; Pastor Marcus Boyd says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support including the River Region United Way. Members of the County Commission say they hope to see the center rebuilt within several months.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan