Flatwood Community Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Shovels of dirt were overturned last Thursday morning during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Flatwood Community Center in North Montgomery.

Thursday marked the one-year-anniversary the community was decimated a year ago by an EF-2 tornado that killed two residents.

Members of the Montgomery County Commission, residents and Jannah Bailey with the River Region United Way spoke at the press conference.

Bailey says the storm taught valuable lessons about housing and housing insecurity.

Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church is in Flatwood; Pastor Marcus Boyd says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support including the River Region United Way. Members of the County Commission say they hope to see the center rebuilt within several months.

