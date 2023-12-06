© 2023 WVAS
Alabama National Guard Major General retires

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST

Governor Kay Ivey has announced the retirement of Major General Sheryl Gordon, the adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard.

General Gordon led the Guard for six years in Montgomery; she was appointed by the governor in 2017. Her leadership garnered the F-35 Fighter Jets and sent security to the Southern Border.

Her replacement will be Brigadier General David Pritchett. General Pritchett, an Alabama native will take the helm on January 1, 2024. The official change of command ceremony will be Friday, January 5, 2024.
