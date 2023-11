A 17-year-old girl is missing according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports say Serenity Shuman was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on November 21, 2023 in the area of Highway 51 near Lee Rd. 114.

She is described as standing 5’5’’ weighing around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a black hoodie.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or dial 911.