Christmas diaper and baby wipe drive
Keeping bottoms dry and babies happy is the focus of the Gift of Life Foundation’s annual Operation Christmas Bottoms Diaper and Baby Wipes Drive.
Mona Davis is Marketing & Community Outreach Director says the effects of inflation are straining family finances.
Donations can be dropped off at the Gift of Life located at 1348 Carmichael Way. Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The deadline is December 18, 2023.
For more information about diaper needs and the diaper drive, the number is (334) 399-0158.