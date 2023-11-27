© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

99th Annual Turkey Day Classic

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST

The 99th annual Turkey Day Classic at Alabama State University was last week.

Hornets from all around the globe were on campus taking in the festivities.

Wednesday, the Alumni Brunch dazzled audiences with performances and presentations celebrating the classes of the 3s, 8s, and Silver Class of 1998.

Also on Wednesday was a Pep Rally at 4 p.m., and the Music Fest featuring artists Jeezy, Jagged Edge, Juvenile, Shai, and Sunshine Anderson at 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving morning, the annual TDC Parade took place will start at 9 a.m.

The ASU Hornets defeated the Tuskegee University Tigers on Thursday in The ASU Stadium 41-3.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
