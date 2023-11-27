The 99th annual Turkey Day Classic at Alabama State University was last week.

Hornets from all around the globe were on campus taking in the festivities.

Wednesday, the Alumni Brunch dazzled audiences with performances and presentations celebrating the classes of the 3s, 8s, and Silver Class of 1998.

Also on Wednesday was a Pep Rally at 4 p.m., and the Music Fest featuring artists Jeezy, Jagged Edge, Juvenile, Shai, and Sunshine Anderson at 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving morning, the annual TDC Parade took place will start at 9 a.m.

The ASU Hornets defeated the Tuskegee University Tigers on Thursday in The ASU Stadium 41-3.