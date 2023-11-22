Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Gateway Park

Nearly two hundred seniors in Montgomery were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at Gateway Park.

Plates were decorated with food from Honey-baked Ham, turkey, dressing, peas, and mash potatoes and the dessert table did not disappoint either, there were plates of apple pie, sweet potato pie and brownies.

District Two Montgomery County Commissioner Carmen Zeigler served food to the dinner guests.

Greg Crawford, a long-time organizer credits the late Montgomery County Commission Chair Elton Dean with creating the event.

Participants won a variety of items including flat screen televisions, air fryers and tickets to the 2023 Thanksgiving Classic.

City Councilman C.C. Calhoun, Pastor Edward J. Nettles Sr., Connie Dacus and David Card, new Parks and Recreation director also participated in the annual gathering.

