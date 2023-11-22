© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Gateway Park

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST

Nearly two hundred seniors in Montgomery were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at Gateway Park.

Plates were decorated with food from Honey-baked Ham, turkey, dressing, peas, and mash potatoes and the dessert table did not disappoint either, there were plates of apple pie, sweet potato pie and brownies.

District Two Montgomery County Commissioner Carmen Zeigler served food to the dinner guests. 

Greg Crawford, a long-time organizer credits the late Montgomery County Commission Chair Elton Dean with creating the event.

Participants won a variety of items including flat screen televisions, air fryers and tickets to the 2023 Thanksgiving Classic.

City Councilman C.C. Calhoun, Pastor Edward J. Nettles Sr., Connie Dacus and David Card, new Parks and Recreation director also participated in the annual gathering. 
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
