Montgomery Police are looking for two booze bandits.

On Friday, November 17, 2023 police responded to a business in the 80 block of Commerce Street in reference to a theft.

Police say two unidentified female suspects entered the business around 5:30 p.m. and stole more than 500 dollars’ worth of alcohol.

The suspects are both described as black females, one seen wearing a black in-color long sleeve NIKE shirt and the other wearing a gray in-color jacket.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward; if you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police.