Theft at Home Depot in Prattville

Prattville Police are asking the public’s help in finding two men accused of felony theft.

Investigators say the incident took place on October 7, 2023, at Home Depot located at 2710 Legends Parkway, Prattville, AL.

Surveillance video shows the accused as black males, placing multiple tools and other items into a shopping cart. The items were valued more than $500.

The men were picked up by an individual driving a black in-color Kia Optima with an automotive dealership drive-off tag from Gil’s Auto Sales.

The suspects are wanted for two counts of theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.