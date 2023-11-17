© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Thanksgiving!

Theft at Home Depot in Prattville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST

Prattville Police are asking the public’s help in finding two men accused of felony theft.

Investigators say the incident took place on October 7, 2023, at Home Depot located at 2710 Legends Parkway, Prattville, AL.

Surveillance video shows the accused as black males, placing multiple tools and other items into a shopping cart. The items were valued more than $500.

The men were picked up by an individual driving a black in-color Kia Optima with an automotive dealership drive-off tag from Gil’s Auto Sales.

The suspects are wanted for two counts of theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan