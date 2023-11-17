New members on City Council

There are a few new faces on the Montgomery City Council. Tuesday, Mayor Steven Reed and the members of the city council took the oath of office at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Council newcomers include Andrew Szymanski, Franetta Riley and Julie Turner Beard. Beard says she used her father’s Bible during the ceremony. District 8 Glen Pruitt, now vice chair, says serving the community is a labor of love.

Other council members include Marche Johnson, C.C. Calhoun, Oronde Mitchell, Charles Jinright, and Ed Grimes.

The ceremony also marks the start of Reed’s second term as mayor.