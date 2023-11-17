© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

New members on City Council

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST

There are a few new faces on the Montgomery City Council. Tuesday, Mayor Steven Reed and the members of the city council took the oath of office at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Council newcomers include Andrew Szymanski, Franetta Riley and Julie Turner Beard. Beard says she used her father’s Bible during the ceremony. District 8 Glen Pruitt, now vice chair, says serving the community is a labor of love.

Other council members include Marche Johnson, C.C. Calhoun, Oronde Mitchell, Charles Jinright, and Ed Grimes.

The ceremony also marks the start of Reed’s second term as mayor.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
