Montgomery Man convicted of Elderly Fraud

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced 36-year-old Nicholas Houston Allen from Montgomery, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud victimizing a senior citizen out of more than -95-thousand dollars.

According court records, Allen told the victim he was the owner of an insulation business called Professional Fix, LLC.

From January 2021 through May 2021, Allen swindled $95,800 from the elderly victim with a story about his mother dying and needing money to remodel and resell his mother’s house for a profit.

None of it was true.

Allen’s mother is alive; he did not inherit her house. He used the money for his own personal benefit.

On November 2, 2023, Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 15, 2024.

Allen will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution.

The public is encouraged to report victimization and suspected fraud schemes by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).