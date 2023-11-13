ASU Health Services Director inducted into Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame

Alabama State University's Health Services Director Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, will be inducted into the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Loyd-Davis is among eight nurses selected for this honor; she credits the love and support from her family as the catalyst for her success.

The Millbrook native has been working in the field of nursing for more than 27 years and led the ASU Communiversity charge of administering vaccines to the students, companies, families and others during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

