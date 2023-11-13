© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Thanksgiving!

ASU Health Services Director inducted into Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST

Alabama State University's Health Services Director Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, will be inducted into the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Loyd-Davis is among eight nurses selected for this honor; she credits the love and support from her family as the catalyst for her success.

The Millbrook native has been working in the field of nursing for more than 27 years and led the ASU Communiversity charge of administering vaccines to the students, companies, families and others during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan