Elmore County deputy indicted

A local news outlet is reporting the U.S. Department of Justice is accusing a former Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy of restricting the civil rights of an individual.

The unsealed indictment of 33-year-old Blake Hicks reveals one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for willfully using unreasonable force against a person.

Court documents identify the individual as 26-year-old “T.Q.”, alleging the victim was punched and kicked by Hicks in March of 2022.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirmed Hicks was on administrative leave without pay and later resigned.

If convicted Hicks could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison according to the DOJ.