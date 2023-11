No one was hurt after a Montgomery Church caught fire this weekend.

Officials with the Fire/Rescue Department reported on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. units responded to the 500 block of Seibles Road where smoke and flames were visible.

Parishioners were outside the multi-story brick building. Units took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries of church goers or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.