Arrest made for 2019 murder

An argument in a kitchen in 2019 left one Montgomery man dead and another man charged with his murder.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Shariko Smith will serve 24 years in prison for the murder of Marcus “Dale” Martin.

Documents show on April 30, 2019, Martin invited Smith to his house in the 1200 block of Woodbridge Drive; where Smith had visited on other occasions.

Officials say an argument took place while Martin was cooking and Smith shot Martin multiple times; Smith pleaded guilty to killing Martin in August 2023.