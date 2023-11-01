Montgomery firefighter struck by vehicle

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a weekend accident that seriously injured a Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department employee.

Reports show at 6:50 p.m. units were called to the area of Edgemont Avenue and Wilmington Road in reference to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian, Lieutenant J. W. McMiken was struck by a vehicle while treating a victim in a separate vehicle accident.

A woman has non-life threatening injuries.

The motorist was unharmed and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.