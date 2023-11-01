© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

Couple arrested for sons death

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT

The parents of a teenage boy whose body was found decomposing in a freezer are facing charges.

Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead are charged with one count of corpse abuse after authorities found their son, 19-year-old Logan Halstead’s decomposing body in a freezer behind a home.

An autopsy is pending.

The Headland couple was arrested on Sunday in Coffee County about 60 miles away.

They are in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
