Couple arrested for sons death

The parents of a teenage boy whose body was found decomposing in a freezer are facing charges.

Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead are charged with one count of corpse abuse after authorities found their son, 19-year-old Logan Halstead’s decomposing body in a freezer behind a home.

An autopsy is pending.

The Headland couple was arrested on Sunday in Coffee County about 60 miles away.

They are in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.