Alabama tax rebates scheduled for December

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is reminding taxpayers the one-time tax rebates included in her 2023 budget will be on the way starting in December.

The extra cash comes from Alabama’s historic budget surplus Governor Ivey talked about in her 2023 State of the State Address.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will issue the rebates beginning December 1, 2023. To qualify, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 Individual Income Tax return on or before October 17, 2022.

The amount of each rebate is based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status, $150 for single, head of family, and married filing separately, $300 for married filing jointly.

The rebates will not be taxable for Alabama income tax purposes.